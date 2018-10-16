Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. lost 1.50 cents at 5.2350 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 3 cents at 3.7525 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 2 cents at $3.0225 bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 6.75 cents at $8.8475 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .72 cent at $1.1265 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell 1.08 cents at 1.5402 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .12 cent at $.5687 a pound.