Grains, livestock higher

Wheat for Dec. gained 7.75 cents at 5.2500 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 4.50 cents at 3.7825 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 12.25 cents at $3.0025 bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 24 cents at $8.9150 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up 1.05 cents at $1.1337 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle rose .40 cent at 1.5510 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up 1.75 cents at $.5675 a pound.