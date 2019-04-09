Grains, livestock mixed

Wheat for May lost 5.75 cents at 4.5950 a bushel; May corn was unchanged at 3.6000 a bushel; May oats fell 6.25 cents at $2.8125 a bushel; while May soybeans were auchanged at $8.9875 a bushel.

Beef mixed, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle was up .10 cents at $1.2590 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell .57 cent at $1.4615 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs lost .08 cent at $.7852 a pound.