Grains, livestock mixed

Wheat for July was up 1.25 cents at 5.1925 a bushel; July corn rose 1 cent at 4.34 a bushel, July oats lost 6.75 cents at $2.7825 a bushel; while July soybeans lost 13 cents at $8.7225 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug live cattle rose 1.55 cents at $1.07 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up 2.25 cents at $1.3882 a pound; while Jul lean hogs lost 1.43 cents at $.7212 a pound.