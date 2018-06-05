Grains lower and livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery fell 12.40 cents at $5.1260 a bushel; Jul corn was off 14 cents at $3.8240 a bushel; July oats lost 9.20 cents at $2.4020 a bushel while July soybeans declined 23 cents at $9.9760 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle rose 1.27 cents at $1.0652 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off 1.72 cents at $1.4550 a pound; June lean hogs fell .38 cent at .7670 a pound.