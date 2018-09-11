Grains lowher, livestock lower

Wheat for Sept. declined 10.25 cents at 4.9375 a bushel; Sept. corn fell .25 cent at 3.5525 a bushel; Sept. oats was off 5 cents at $2.3375 bushel; while Sep. soybeans was down 13.25 cents higher at $8.2025 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .85 cent at $1.0930 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle fell .40 cent at 1.5212 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs lost 1.48 cents at $.5447 a pound.