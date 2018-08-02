Grains mixed and livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery rose .80 cent at $5.65 bushel; Sept. corn was off 4.60 cents at $3.68 a bushel; Sept. oats was unchanged at $2.3960 bushel while Aug. soybeans declined 14 cents at 8.7740 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .37 cent at $1.0832 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.27 cents at $1.5072 a pound; Aug. lean hogs fell .62 cent at .5908 a pound.