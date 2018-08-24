Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Wheat for Sept. fell 7.25 cents at 5.1475 a bushel; Sept. corn was up 1.75 cents at 3.4850 a bushel; Sept. oats was off 3.75 cents at $2.5950 bushel; while Sep. soybeans was unchanged at $8.42 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off 1.70 cents at $1.0625 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .18 cents at 1.4920 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was up .60 cent at $.5177 a pound.