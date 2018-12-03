Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. was unchanged at 5.1575 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 4.75 cents at 3.7125 a bushel; Dec. oats fell 1.50 cents at $2.8675 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced 11 cents at $9.0575 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .05 cent at $1.1687 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .72 cent at $1.4450 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs rose .15 cent at $.5802 a pound.