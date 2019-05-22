Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for July was off 6 cents at 4.7275 a bushel; July corn was up .25 cent at 3.9450 a bushel; July oats rose 1.25 cents at $3.1025 bushel; while July soybeans gained 6.50 cents at $8.2850 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off .20 cent at $1.1065 a pound; May feeder cattle rose 1.08 cents at $1.3545 a pound; while Jun lean hogs fell .45 cent at $.8965 a pound.