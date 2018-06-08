Grains mostly lower and livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery fell 16.40 cents at $5.1820 a bushel; Jul corn was off 4.40 cents at $3.7560 a bushel; July oats rose 3.80 cents at $2.40 a bushel while July soybeans declined 18 cents at $9.70 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle rose .62 cent at $1.0920 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .68 cent at $1.4688 a pound; June lean hogs was gained 1.35 cents at .7975 a pound.