Grains mostly lower and livestock lower

Wheat for Sept. was fell 2.25 cents at 5.1375 a bushel; Sept. corn was up 2 cents at 3.5725 a bushel; Sept. oats lost 1.75 cents at $2.3150 bushel; while Aug. soybeans was off 2 cents at $8.4975 a bushel.

Beef pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was off .20 cent at $1.0872 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell .42 cent at 1.5325 a pound; while July lean hogs lost .03 cent at $.6642 a pound.