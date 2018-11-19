Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

Wheat for Dec. was off 8.25 cents at 4.9850 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 2.50 cents at 3.6225 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 6.25 cents at $3.0450 a bushel; while while Jan. soybeans lost 18.5 cents at $8.7375 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .80 cent at $1.1615 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .75 cent at 1.4727 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs gained .95 cent at $.6102 a pound.