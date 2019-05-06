Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

Wheat for May was unchanged at 4.28 a bushel; May corn fell 7.25 cent at 3.5575 a bushel; May oats was off 5.50 cents at $2.9550 a bushel; while May soybeans dropped 12.50 cents at $8.1750 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off 1.15 cents at $1.1227 a pound; May feeder cattle fell 1.13 cents at $1.3602 a pound; while May lean hogs lost 2.98 cents at $.8237 a pound.