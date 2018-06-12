Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul advanced 20 cents at 5.3450 a bushel; Jul corn gained 10.2550 cents at 3.7750 a bushel; Jul oats fell .25 cent at $2.4225 a bushel; while Jul soybeans was up .25 cent at $9.54 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was off .13 cent at $1.0852 a pound; Aug feeder cattle fell .15 cent at 1.4580 a pound; while Jun lean hogs was up .37 cent at $.8052 a pound.