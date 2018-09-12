Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery declined 19.60 cents at $5.0040 a bushel; Sept. corn was off .60 cent at $3.54 a bushel; Dec. oats rose .80 cent at $2.4740 a bushel while Sep. soybeans fell 12.20 cents at 8.1520 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .03 cent at $1.0972 a pound; Sept. feeder cattle rose .70 cent at $1.5295 a pound; Oct. lean hogs lost .20 cent at .5555 a pound.