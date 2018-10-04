Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. rose 2.75 cents at 5.18 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 2.75 cents at 3.6750 a bushel; Dec. oats advanced 13 cents at $2.88 bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 2.25 cents at $8.5925 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was up .42 cent at $1.1362 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell .90 cent at 1.5697 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs rose .03 cent at $.6750 a pound.