Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. delivery fell 1 cent at $4.6560 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 1.60 cents at $3.6660 a bushel; Mar. oats was down 1 cents at $2.6320 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans rose 6.40 cents at 9.0740 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .18 cent at $1.2932 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose .23 cent at $1.4355 a pound; Apr. lean hogs was up .58 cents at .5510 a pound.