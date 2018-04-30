Granite Construction: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) _ Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Monday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its first quarter.

The Watsonville, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 13 cents per share.

The contractor and construction materials producer posted revenue of $563.4 million in the period.

Granite Construction shares have declined 16 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 1 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GVA