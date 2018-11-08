HC2 Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $153.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $2.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 5 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $501.4 million in the period.

HC2 Holdings shares have dropped nearly 10 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 3 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCHC