Hanover Insurance: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) _ The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $99.3 million.

The Worcester, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.20 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period.

Hanover Insurance shares have risen 16 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $125.56, an increase of 32 percent in the last 12 months.

