Harley-Davidson: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson Inc. on Tuesday reported first quarter earnings of $127.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee company said it had profit of 80 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.2 billion, which met Street forecasts.

Harley-Davidson shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 16%. The stock has fallen 3% in the last 12 months.

