Harrow: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $11.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 2 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical and drug compounding company posted revenue of $12.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.63. A year ago, they were trading at $2.31.

