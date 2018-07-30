Hawthorn: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.9 million.

The bank, based in Jefferson City, Missouri, said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $16.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.5 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Hawthorn shares have increased 9 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $21.75, a climb of 10 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWBK