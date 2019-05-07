https://www.dariennewsonline.com/business/article/Hennessy-Advisors-Fiscal-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13827138.php
Hennessy Advisors: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
NOVATO, Calif. (AP) _ Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $2.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Novato, California-based company said it had profit of 37 cents.
The investment manager posted revenue of $10.5 million in the period.
Hennessy Advisors shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.02, a drop of 48% in the last 12 months.
