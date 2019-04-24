HomeTrust Bancshares: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $3.3 million.

The Asheville, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 16 cents per share.

The holding company for HomeTrust Bank posted revenue of $40.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32 million, beating Street forecasts.

HomeTrust Bancshares shares have dropped 1 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $25.89, a decrease of almost 4 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTBI