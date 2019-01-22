Hope Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $44.4 million.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 35 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $183.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $133.5 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $189.6 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $548.1 million.

Hope Bancorp shares have risen 17 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.89, a fall of 27 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOPE