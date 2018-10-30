Horace Mann: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $12.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 25 cents per share.

The provider of auto and homeowners' insurance for teachers and other educators posted revenue of $311.4 million in the period.

Horace Mann shares have fallen 13 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $38.28, a drop of 14 percent in the last 12 months.

