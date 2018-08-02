Hornbeck Offshore: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) _ Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $25.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 73 cents per share.

The offshore vessel provider posted revenue of $58.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.5 million.

The company's shares closed at $4.75. A year ago, they were trading at $2.40.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOS