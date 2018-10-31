Hornbeck Offshore: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) _ Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.2 million in its third quarter.

The Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 78 cents per share.

The offshore vessel provider posted revenue of $58.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.2 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $3.20. A year ago, they were trading at $3.73.

