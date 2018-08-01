HubSpot: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform posted revenue of $122.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, HubSpot expects its per-share earnings to range from 3 cents to 5 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $125.6 million to $126.6 million for the fiscal third quarter.

HubSpot expects full-year earnings in the range of 63 cents to 67 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $496.8 million to $498.8 million.

HubSpot shares have increased 45 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $128.50, a rise of 74 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUBS