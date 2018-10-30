Huron Consulting: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $8.5 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $219.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $187.3 million.

Huron Consulting expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.02 to $2.18 per share, with revenue in the range of $775 million to $790 million.

Huron Consulting shares have risen 15 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $46.58, a climb of 32 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HURN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HURN