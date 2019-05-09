ICU Medical: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) _ ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $31 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Clemente, California-based company said it had profit of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.58 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $330.9 million in the period.

ICU Medical shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $230.53, a fall of almost 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICUI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICUI