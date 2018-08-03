https://www.dariennewsonline.com/business/article/IStar-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13128817.php
IStar: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ IStar Financial Inc. (STAR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $51 million.
On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.
The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $171.6 million in the period.
IStar shares have fallen almost 5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 9 percent in the last 12 months.
