Icahn Enterprises: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $126 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 68 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 16 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $2.69 billion in the period.

Icahn Enterprises shares have risen 31 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 19 percent in the last 12 months.

