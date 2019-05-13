Immersion: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Immersion Corp. (IMMR) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $11 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 28 cents per share.

The touch-based technology company posted revenue of $5.1 million in the period.

Immersion expects full-year revenue in the range of $36 million to $41 million.

Immersion shares have climbed nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.22, a decline of 26% in the last 12 months.

