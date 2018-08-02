Ingredion: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) _ Ingredion Inc. (INGR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $114 million.

The Westchester, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, came to $1.66 per share.

The food sweetener, starch and nutritional ingredient company posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period.

Ingredion expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.50 to $7.80 per share.

Ingredion shares have fallen 30 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 20 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INGR