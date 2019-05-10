Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of May 13.

Avantor - Radnor, Pa., 154 million shares, priced $18-$21, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed NYSE symbol AVTR. Business: LBO'd provider of laboratory supplies and services.

Fastly - San Francisco, 11.3 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by BofA Merrill Lynch/Citi. Proposed NYSE symbol FSLY. Business: Provides an optimized content delivery network to increase website data speeds.

Luckin Coffee - Xiamen, China, 30 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by Credit Suisse/Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LK. Business: Chinese coffee retailer offering pick-up and delivery via a moblile app.

PIMCO Mortgage Trust - Newport Beach, Calif., 50 million shares, priced at $20, managed by Credit Suisse/BofA Merrill Lynch. Proposed NYSE PMTG. Business: Newly formed residential mortgage REIT managed by PIMCO.