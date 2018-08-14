InnerWorkings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ InnerWorkings Inc. (INWK) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $299,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The company that provides and manages marketing supplies for businesses posted revenue of $282 million in the period.

InnerWorkings expects full-year earnings in the range of 30 cents to 33 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion.

InnerWorkings shares have fallen 34 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.63, a drop of 38 percent in the last 12 months.

