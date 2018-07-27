Innoviva: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) _ Innoviva Inc. (INVA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $54.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had net income of 48 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $67.1 million in the period.

Innoviva shares have fallen almost 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed almost 5 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INVA