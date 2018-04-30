Inogen: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GOLETA, Calif. (AP) _ Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $10.8 million.

The Goleta, California-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The produces oxygen concentrators for patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions posted revenue of $79.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.6 million.

Inogen expects full-year revenue in the range of $310 million to $320 million.

Inogen shares have increased 18 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $140.58, a climb of 70 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INGN