Integrated Device Tech: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDTI) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $35.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $235.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $234.1 million.

Integrated Device Tech shares have climbed 55 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $46.21, a rise of 62 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IDTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDTI