Intersect ENT: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) on Monday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 30 cents per share.

The maker of absorbable nasal implants posted revenue of $26.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.3 million.

Intersect ENT expects full-year revenue in the range of $113 million to $117 million.

Intersect ENT shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $33.15, a decrease of 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XENT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XENT