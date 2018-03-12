Iovance Biotherapeutics posts 4Q loss

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) _ Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) on Monday reported a loss of $25.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Carlos, California-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 32 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 32 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $92.1 million, or $1.41 per share.

Iovance Biotherapeutics shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $19.15, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

