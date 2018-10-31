JBT: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $26.4 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The food processing and transportation services company posted revenue of $481.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $489.1 million.

JBT expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.10 per share.

JBT shares have declined 5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $105.20, a drop of nearly 2 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBT