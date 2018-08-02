Kellogg: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Kellogg Co. (K) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $596 million.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.14 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles posted revenue of $3.36 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.32 billion.

Kellogg shares have climbed 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 5 percent. The stock has risen roughly 3 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on K at https://www.zacks.com/ap/K