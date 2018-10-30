Key Tronic: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) _ Key Tronic Corp. (KTCC) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane Valley, Washington-based company said it had profit of 15 cents.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $127.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Key Tronic said it expects revenue in the range of $120 million to $125 million.

Key Tronic shares have risen 3 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.04, a decrease of roughly 1 percent in the last 12 months.

