Kura Oncology reports 4Q loss

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) on Monday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $35.4 million, or $1.52 per share.

Kura Oncology shares have climbed 52 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $23.25, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KURA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KURA