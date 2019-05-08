LHC: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) _ LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.9 million.

The Lafayette, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and asset impairment costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

LHC expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.09 billion to $2.14 billion.

LHC shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $110.28, an increase of 53% in the last 12 months.

