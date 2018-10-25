LKQ: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $134.1 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The vehicle components company posted revenue of $3.12 billion in the period, also meeting Street forecasts.

LKQ expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.79 to $1.85 per share.

LKQ shares have decreased 37 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 31 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LKQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LKQ